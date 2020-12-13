Sun and the Moon, considered 'grahas' are very powerful and hence, people are said to take necessary precautions when their planetary positions get changed.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The last and final eclipse of 2020 is going to take place on December 14 (Monday). This is a celestial event that takes place when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, stopping the sun rays from touching the earth's surface partially. Earlier, the solar eclipse took place on June 21, 2020, and there have been four penumbral lunar eclipses this year.

However, there are many traditional beliefs that people follow on the grahan and as both these planets- Sun and the Moon, considered 'grahas' are very powerful and hence, people are said to take necessary precautions when their planetary positions get changed.

It is also said that pregnant women should take some precautions during the Solar Eclipse. So here are some precautions that a pregnant woman should take during a Solar Eclipse:

* The pregnant women are advised to stay inside the home on eclipse day and they should get plenty of rest and should not exert their body.

* Those women who are pregnant should not look at the eclipse with open eyes as it can be harmful. A Solar Eclipse should never be perceived through open eyes as it may severely harm the eyesight.

* Pregnant women should chant mantras of ‘Maha Mrutyunjaya Mantra’ or ‘Santana Gopala Mantra’ or ‘Surya Mantras’ or ‘Vishnu Mantras’ to keep their baby safe.

* During the eclipse, the women are advised to stay away from sharp objects like knives, pins, and needles as it is believed according to Hindu mythology that they cause deformities in the baby during this period.

* Pregnant women should avoid observing a fast which could compromise their health and nutrition.

* According to Hindu tradition, it is said that a pregnant woman must take a bath after the eclipse. Otherwise, the baby may get skin-related diseases. To avoid the negative effects of the eclipse, it is necessary for the pregnant woman to take a bath.

