New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: After four Penumbral Lunar Eclipses and one Annular Solar Eclipse, the year 2020 is going to witness its last eclipse in this month as a Solar Eclipse 2020 is scheduled to take place on 14th of December. It will be a Total Solar Eclipse or Purna Surya Grahan during which the Sun will be completely hidden behind the shadow of the Moon.

Solar Eclipse 2020 Timings:

As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the eclipse will start at 07:03 pm on December 14 and will end at 12:23 am on December 15. The Solar Eclipse 2020 will last around 5 hours.

Solar Eclipse 2020 Visibility in India:

According to media reports, the eclipse will not be visible in India or any Asian countries. The total eclipse will be visible in Chile and some parts of Argentina while in parts of South America, South Africa and the Pacific Ocean, a partial solar eclipse will be visible if weather permits.

Significance of Solar Eclipse

According to Hindu puranic, eclipse (Solar or Lunar) is not only a celestial phenomenon but an occurrence with philosophical meaning. This is related to the Samudra Manthan that took place between the Devas and Asuras in the Satyuga. The two sides needed the Amrit (divine nectar of immortality). The Asuras forcefully grabbed it and later, Lord Vishnu had to take the avatar of Mohini to retrieve it. Subsequently, asura named Svarbhanu, who exists in form of Rahu and Ketu, deceitfully consumed the nectar and got punished by Lord Vishnu. Since Surya and Chandra had complained to Lord Vishnu about him, he avenged by swallowing and releasing them.

Since the timings of a solar eclipse is considered inauspicious by Hindus, people prefer not to do anything important during this time. Also, whenever eclipse happens Hindus follow some rules such as people do not use a sharp object. Pregnant women are advised not to venture outside the home during the solar eclipse.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv