New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Surdas Jayanti or the birth anniversary of the great poet Surdas will be observed on May 6 this year. Sant Surdas (1478-1581 C.E.) was renowned for his music and devotional songs devoted to Lord Krishna. According to historians, the legend was born in 1478 C.E. His birth anniversary is observed as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

This year people will observe the 544 birth anniversary of Sant Surdas. As per the Hindu Mythology, Surdas was so immersed in the devotion to Lord Krishna that he accidentally fell into a well. Seeing his devotion, Lord Krishna himself saved him and restored the light in his eyes.

Surdas Jayanti 2022 date and time

The Panchami Tithi began at 10:00 AM on May 05, 2022, and ends at 12:32 PM on May 12:32 PM on May 06, 2022.

Surdas Jayanti 2022 life and significance

Sant Surdas was born as a blind child, due to which his family ignored him and did not pay enough attention to him. Due to this, he said goodbye to his home at an early stage. Later he devoted himself to Lord Krishna and started praising him at a very young age. It is believed that Surdas' music and poetry were loved by many laurels.

Surdas lived in Braj in the last days of his life, and his bread and butter used to run on the donations that he received for singing Bhajans and talking on religious topics.

Sant Surdas has written and composed more than thousands of songs, out of which only 8,000 are in existence.

It is believed that Surdas' poetry and music were loved by Mughal emperor Akbar. The birth anniversary of Sant Surdas is celebrated in North India. Devotees of Lord Krishna on this day observe fast and also worship Sant Surdas.

