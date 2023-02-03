Surajkund Mela 2023: 5 Must-Try Dishes At The Art Festival To Relish Your Taste Buds

THE SURAJKUND Craft Mela is held every year by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism from January 01 to February 19 in coordination with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs. The Art Festival is attended by a large number of foreigners as well as Indian people to celebrate the rich culture and tradition of the country. This mela or festival is known for its folk performances and rich delicacies from around the country. This place is an excellent regional event which began to take place in 1987 and is popular for handlooms, paintings, terracotta ceramics, masonry, and wood stock among others. If you're planning to visit this art festival, here is a list of foods that your should try to relish your taste buds.

1. Rajasthani Piyaz Kachori

Onion-stuffed kachori or pyaaz kachori is a famous street side snack of Rajasthan in northwestern parts of India. It is one of the most popular snacks, a fried pastry filled with a spicy onion filling.

2. Dabeli

Dabeli or double roti is a popular snack in India that originated from Gujarat. It is a sweet snack made with boiling potatoes with a special dabeli masala and is served with chutneys, red chilli and other ingredients.

3. Litti Chokha

A popular snack in the Indian states, of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, it is a dough ball made of whole wheat flour and is stuffed with gram flour, pulses and mixed with herbs and spices. It is a rustic and traditional dish which can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner.

4. Spelt And Chicken Soup

This dish is an all-time favourite recipe which is packed with numerous nutritious greens as well as wholesome spelt, with a touch of zesty lemon. It is of great taste and a great source of vitamins, carbohydrates, fats and proteins.

5. Kullad Chai

Chai is one of the most savoured drinks in the country and worldwide as well. In cold weather, kullad chai is a delicious twist to your regular tea where masala chai is smoked by pouring it into a hot clay mug.