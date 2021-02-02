The Surajkund mela offers offbeat attractions such as traditional folk dance, puppet skits, musical shows for tourists of every age.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Surajkund Mela 2021, a unique international craft festival, is finally here for all the artist to showcase their culture and talent from across the globe. This festival is hosted by Haryana Tourism Department in Surajkund annually. The Surajkund mela offers offbeat attractions such as traditional folk dance, puppet skits, musical shows for tourists of every age, over 20 countries from Europe, South Asia and Africa participate in this craft festival making it a huge success.

For unversed, Surajkund means 'Lake of the Sun', it is an ancient reservoir of the 10th century built by then king Suraj Pal of the Tomar dynasty. It is an artificial Kund built in the backdrop of the Aravalli hills with an amphitheatre shaped embankment constructed in semicircular form.

Surajkund Mela 2021 Dates

The international craft festival is a fortnight festival starting from February 1 to February 15, 2021.

Surajkund Mela 2021 Timings

The tickets for the fair is available on all the major online booking platforms. The fair will begin from 9:30 am and will end at 7 pm every day.

Surajkund Mela 2021 Ticket Price

The ticket price of the international fair ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 200 as per the demand.

On Weekdays it will cost Rs 120 and on Weekends it will cost Rs 180.

Surajkund Mela 2021 Theme

In order to highlight India's diverse cultural history, every year the organising committee changes the theme. This year Himachal Pradesh has been selected as the theme of Surajkund international craft festival.

How to reach

Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur Metro Station which is nearly 4.3 kilometres from Surajkund Crafts Mela.

Nearest Airport: Indra Gandhi Airport, Delhi, which is nearly25 km away from Surajkund.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv