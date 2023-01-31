Surajkund Craft Mela 2023: Important Dates, Timing, History And Other Details Of This Art Festival

Haryana Tourism will be organising the Mela from January 1 to February 19 in coordination with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture, and External Affairs. (Image Credit: Freepik)

FEBRUARY IS not only a month of love and happiness; there is another incentive to spend the romantic days with your significant other at the Surajkund Craft Mela. This is one of the most eagerly anticipated and thrilling times of the month. You really did hear correctly.The Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism will be organising the Mela from January 1 to February 19 in coordination with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture, and External Affairs. The food and shopping at this event are both plentiful and enjoyable.

This area is situated in the Aravalli Range, only a few kilometres outside of New Delhi. Surajkund Lake, sometimes referred to as the Lake of the Sun, is the actual lake in question. It is reported that King Suraj Pal Tomar ordered it in the tenth century. On the western bank of the lake, you may see some of the ruins of the sun temple, which was also built by the same king. In addition to this, it will host a sizable fair with more than a million people, including thousands of foreign tourists, that will highlight India's handicrafts, handlooms, and cultural variety.

The Surajkund International Craft Mela is attended by foreigners as well as Indians for the same reason that the mela is called the Surajkund International Craft Mela. Numerous well-known folk performers and cultural organisations from across the country and the world perform during the day at chaupals, outdoor public gatherings that are transformed into open-air theatres for the length of the fair. Machine-made products are not among the options; even the handicrafts and handlooms on display and for sale are entirely handmade.

This is the place to go if you're a shopaholic because there are many excellent items to select from, including handlooms, paintings, wood stock, terracotta ceramics, masonry, and cane and grass products, among others. The products all exhibit the true nature of traditional craft.

The inaugural Surajkund Craft Mela was a regional event that took place in 1987. But this melancholy has garnered so much praise on a national and international level over the years. and the reason for it is that it is because of the master craftspeople from many disciplines who come from all over the nation to exhibit their skills, which have a long history.

International Crafts Fair of Surajkund 2023

When: From February 3 until February 19

Where: Faridabad, Haryana, Suraj Kund

Ticket Price: (Weekdays/ Rs120) (Weekend/ Rs 180)