5 Superfoods That Can Help Tackle Joint Pain During Winter Season

DURING WINTER season, the cold weather makes the muscles feel tensed and tight which may lead to a decrease in mobility and flexibility in the joints. As the atmospheric pressure drops in winter, the pressure can cause joints to swell more than usual leading to increased joint pain.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 58 million people in just United States suffer from joint pain which makes it around 24 per cent of the population. In order to alleviate this joint pain, we bring you 5 superfoods that have the capability to help you get relief from excruciating pain in joints during winter.

1. Berries and Pomegranates

Some antioxidants in pomegranates including Polyphenols, help in reducing inflammation associated with arthritis and punicalagin and punicic acids help reduce joint pain. Whereas, berries including blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries have citrus flavonoids which alleviate symptoms of arthritis as stated in the Journal Food and Function.

2. Whole Grains

According to Arthritis Foundation, consuming whole grains such as quinoa, brown rice, oats and 100 per cent whole wheat bread help in lowering levels of CRP. They help fight inflammations in the body which can simply reduce severe joint pain.

3. Walnuts

Being high in omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts can play a major role in alleviating joint pain. Loaded with healthy compounds such as vitamins, fibre, minerals and healthy fats, they may help in reducing inflammtion associated with joint pain.

4. Olive Oil

According to a study conducted by the International Journal of Molecular Science, extra virgin olive oil is one of the best fats to include in your regular diet to help manage cholesterol levels and benefit from antioxidants. The compound named oleocanthal in it helps in alleviating joint pain.

5. Ginger

According to Versus Arthritis, ginger as a superfood can decrease the activity of various chemical substances which promote joint inflammation. Many ginger supplements have been shown to be effective in reducing joint pain and inflammation symptoms of osteoarthritis.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)