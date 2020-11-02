Sunburn Goa 2020: Netizens are criticizing the organisers for continuing the EDM night this year amid pandemic, check out dates, guidelines, ticket booking and more.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The government has approved the Sunburn Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival at Vagator beach, Goa this December, the tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Sunday. This time, the organisers have come up with a new set of rules and guidelines, and it is reported that the number of participants will be less as compared to the previous years. However, the approval of Sunburn 2020 did not go well with the netizens as they are criticizing the organisers for continuing the EDM night this year amid pandemic.

When is Sunburn 2020 going to take place?

Sunburn is Asia's much-popular EDM festival. This time, the festival will take place from December 27 to December 29.

What will be the capacity of people in Sunburn 2020?

The official organisers of the event, in a tweet, said that only 20% of the venue capacity will be filled that is very less compared to their usual crowd. The previous edition fo Sunburn 2020 had a capacity of more than 300,000 fans.

What are the rules of Sunburn 2020?

1. The use of Aarogya Setu App is mandatory if you want to participate in the festival.

2. There will be proper temperature check, sanitisation and security frisking.

3. The attendees have a wear face mask throughout the festival.

4. Social distancing will be strictly followed and in the general category, each row will have a capacity of 50 people each with marking for visitors to maintain social distance. For the VIP section, the attendees will have their private and designated space.

5. The entry in Sunburn 2020 will be permitted as per the time slots selected only.

The tickets of Sunburn Goa 2020 will go on sale from November 4 and it is reported that this year only festival tickets will be available, no day-wise tickets, unlike the previous years. The VIP tickets will be available in pods of 4,6,8 and VVIP in pods of 8,10,12 and 15.

The shacks and beaches in Goa are not yet open, but bars and restaurants are operational across the state.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma