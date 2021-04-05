The movement of these planets can have different effects on people's life. Now read on to know whether this month will be tough for the 12 zodiac signs or not.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The first month of Hindu calendar Chaitra, has begun, it falls during the month of April as per the English calendar. As per astrology, sun, mars, venus, mercury and Jupiter will change their positions and will enter into a new house. Meanwhile, the position of saturn, rahu and ketu will remain intact. The movement of these planets can have different effects on people's life. Now read on to know whether this month will be tough for the 12 zodiac signs or not.

Sun

The sun changes its house every month. On April 14, it will transit from pieces and will get into Aries. For the people who love fame and respect, should ideally worship the sun god.

Mars

Mars will enter in Gemini house on April 14. This will be in the same house till June 2. With the auspicious effect of Mars in the people's zodiacs, they get more respect from everyone. Also Read Horoscope Today, April 5, 2021: Sagittarians should focus on work and.. Mercury Mercury will enter Aries house on April 16. The presence of mercury in a house gives the understanding of logic, communication, writing, business, intelligence and more to the zodiacs. Mercury, which is the lord of Gemini and Virgo, is known to be powerful in Virgo and the lowest in Pisces. Jupiter The biggest of all planets, Jupiter will transit into Aquarius from Capricorn on April 6. The presence of Jupiter brings good opportunities in jobs, businesses, marital life. Also Read Weekly Horoscope April 4 to April 10, 2021: Taurus, Leos likely to start.. Venus Venus will enter Aries on April 9. This plane is known for the cause of happiness and prosperity in zodiacs. It will enter Aries on 9 April and is considered the lord of sunsigns Taurus and Libra. Saturn Saade saati starts as Shani changes its position in the zodiacs. Saturn is called the gods of justice it stays in a house of zodiac sign for two and a half years. Right now Saturn is in Capricorn, and will be there in that zodiac throughout the year. How will zodiacs get affected in April? The month of April will be auspicious for the zodiacs: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Capricorn and Leo. The month of April will be troublesome for the zodiacs: Cancer, Virgo and Scorpio. The zodiacs which may face both positives and negatives this month: Taurus, Sagittarius, Aquarius and Pisces.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal