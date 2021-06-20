Summer Solstice 2021: Send these wishes, quotes and messages to send to your family and loved ones on the eve of estival solstice.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Soon, the world is going to witness Summer Solstice 2021 on June 21, marking the beginning of the summers in the northern hemisphere. Also known as an estival solstice or midsummer, on this day, Sun takes the longest path to set, making the day look longer and night shorter. This celestial event occurs when the North Pole is tilted about 23.4 degrees towards the Sun, and the Earth moves in an elliptical orbit closer to the Sun.

Every event is incomplete without celebration, so as the celestial event is right around the corner, we have brought you some wishes, messages and quotes. Also, to mark the event, you can share them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Summer Solstice 2021 Wishes

Might You All Benefit from the Longest Day of the Year Right this moment With Smiles and Sunshine. Joyful Summer Solstice!

Wishing you a fulfilling season this Summer Solstice. Happy Summer Solstice Day!

The Warm Weather Has Arrived. May We Have More Bright Day to Come. Happy Summer Solstice!

Wishing You a Nice Begin to the Summer Season on the Longest Day of the Year. Joyful Summer Solstice!

I wish you all the most beautiful summer Solstice and Kupala’s Night celebration! Happy Summer Solstice !!

Wishing you all a wonderful summer solstice.

Let’s light the Solstice fires, and dance for a shift that will bring us into balance, with the earth and with one another, so that all those young lives may thrive!

The summer night is like a perfection of thought. Happy Summer Solstice!

Wishing You a Fulfilling Season Bringing Gentle in Your Life. Joyful Summer Solstice!

Let every dawn be to you as the beginning of life, and every setting sun be to you as its close. Happy Summer Solstice!

Wishing You a Nice Begin of the Summer Season on the Longest Day of the Year. Joyful Summer Solstice!

Summer Solstice 2021 Quotes

Summerset lip to earth's bosom bares And left the flushed print in a poppy there. - Francis Thompson

The days were longer than for time, like money, is measured by our needs, when summer afternoons were spacious, and the clock ticked slowly in the winter evenings. - George Eliot

Green was the silence, wet was the light, the month of June trembled like a butterfly. - Pablo Neruda

Summertime is always the best of what might be. - Charles Bowden

It is Summer, it is the solstice the crowd is cheering, the crowd is laughing in detail permanently, seriously without thought. - William Carlos Williams

Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability. - Sam Keen

I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket. - Kellie Elmore

A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows. - St. Francis of Assisi

The summer solstice is a time for strength and vitality for action and movement. - Carole Carlton

Be like the flower, turn your face to the sun. - Kahlil Gibran

When the sun is shining I can do anything; no mountain is too high, no trouble too difficult to overcome. - Wilma Rudolph

It was June, and the world smelled of roses. The sunshine was like powdered gold over the grassy hillside. - Maud Hart Lovelace

Summer bachelors, like summer breezes, are never as cool as they pretend to be. - Nora Ephron

Summer Solstice 2021 Messages

A perfect summer day is when the sun is shining, the breeze is blowing, the birds are singing, and the lawnmower is broken.

Each solstice is a domain of experience unto itself. At the summer solstice, all is green and growing, potential coming into being, the miracle of manifestation painted large on the canvas of awareness

The sun does not shine for a few trees and flowers, but for the wide world’s joy. Happy Litha!

Sitting beside the fire, amidst the touch of a friendly hand enjoy the beautiful phenomenon which is the winter solstice with your loved ones and make this winter a memorable one.

This was when the whole world measured time. This is when the light would turn around. This is where the past would come undone and the spinning earth will mark a new beginning. Let’s go back in time, to when it all began. Happy Litha!

Today marks Litha, the Summer Solstice, celebrating daylight over darkness Sun with rays it’s a time to draw strength & energy from the sun & concentrate on our outgoing energies Dizzy symbol to hearts. Wishing you a positive Solstice & Litha filled with love & light Yellow heart folded hands.

One of the great things about a Solstice is that it caters to the lovers of both night and day. Wishing everyone to enjoy this great Solstice of a phenomenon.

Let’s Welcome the Summer Days and Might They Unfold Sunshine in Your Life. Joyful Summer Solstice!

The most beautiful time of the year has come to feel the warmth of fire amidst the touch of winter because only then one will start to appreciate the joy of Winter Solstice.



The Heat Climate Has Arrived. Might We Have Extra Shiny Days to Come. Joyful Summer Solstice!

Nature as a teacher will let you bask in this blessed light while the sun enlivens. Have a nice and warm summer solstice day ahead.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv