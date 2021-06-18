Summer Solstice 2021: This is the time when the sun is at its highest position in the sky beaming the maximum sunlight on the earth. That is the reason why June 20-22 is considered to be the first day of summer astronomically speaking.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Earth will be hosting a rare type of “solar eclipse” on June 21st called the summer solstice which is considered to be the first day of summer. It is also the longest day of the year when we get to witness the ring of fire in the sky.

Why is June 21st called the first day of summer?

This is the time when the sun is at its highest position in the sky beaming the maximum sunlight on the earth. That is the reason why June 20-22 is considered to be the first day of summer astronomically speaking.

The summer solstice is also known as mid-summer or the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. It occurs twice a year, once in the Northern Hemisphere between June 20-22 depending on the year and time zone and once in the Southern Hemisphere between December 20-23.

Just like it marks the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, the occurrence of autumnal equinox begins the springtime in Southern Hemisphere.

Why does it happen?

The summer solstice occurs when the North Pole is at its maximum tilt towards the sun. As the solstice takes place at the same time globally, it leads to the longest day for one hemisphere and the shorted day for the other hemisphere.

What makes it so special?

What makes the summer solstice more special is that it will coincide with annular solar eclipse, International Yoga Day, and Father’s day this year. This day holds significance in many cultures and traditions because of being the first day of summer or winter for the other hemisphere. It is celebrated with a variety of rituals, festivals, and functions. Earlier, summer solstice use to be considered as mid of summers especially in the European countries. However for northern countries it is the beginning of summers.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan