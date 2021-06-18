Summer Solstice 2021: You might not know, that this is also the day when we receive the maximum sunlight throughout the year.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, the summer solstice also known as estival solstice or midsummer, occurs once in each hemisphere when either of the Earth’s pole has its maximum tilt towards the sun making it the longest day of the year. You might not know, that this is also the day when we receive the maximum sunlight throughout the year. This time, the summer solstice will occur on Monday, June 21.

Here are 7 interesting facts about the longest day of the year that will leave you amazed.

• On the summer solstice, the sun’s path across the sky is curved not straight.

• The solstice sun stands directly over the Tropic of Cancer. In fact, this is the reason why Tropic of Cancer got its name.

• At the solstice, the sun is the highest in the sky (although it the lowest if you live in Southern Hemisphere).

• However, the sun’s highest point is lowering day by day because the earth’s tilt is decreasing gradually.

• On the summer solstice the sun’s path appears to stand still in the sky before moving back the other way.

• While summer solstice may be the longest day but it is not the latest sunset, nor the earliest sunrise.

• In India the summer solstice ends the six-month period when spiritual growth is the easiest.

• On the day of the summer solstice, the sun rises far left on the horizon but sets at its possible right spot.

• The kind of energy emitted by the sun during this time is not ultraviolet, gamma rays, or even visible light. Instead, it emits infra-red which is the strongest heat.

• The sun’s visible emission is the strongest in the green light. That’s why our eyes are most sensitive to that colour.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan