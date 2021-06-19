Summer Solstice 2021: Solstice, a Latin word, literally means ‘when sun stands still’, because the sun is around for so long that it appears to be still, with the movement of the earth’s orbit notwithstanding.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Summer Solstice 2021 is all set to be on the horizon at a time when summers are at its peak in most of northern India amid the monsoon winds making occasional cool ups. It marks the longest day and shortest day of the year because the North Pole is tilted closest to the sun. Summer Solstice is also the day when the sun reaches at its highest point in the sky, due to which the daylight lasts longer than usual.

Summer Solstice 2021: Time in India

The summer solstice in 2021 is expected to rise on the horizon in India, starting at 9:02 am on Monday, June 21.

Will June 21 be the longest day of 2021?

Yes. The sun will be overhead the Tropic of Cancer in the midday which means that daylight will last the longest in the year on June 21. NASA calls it the “beginning of astronomical summer.” For the earth, the day results in Early dawn, late sunset, meaning the longest day and the shortest night.

Summer Solstice – Significance

The significance of Summer Solstice, though varies from holidays, festivals and rituals, however, the latest moment to add significance into the day has been ‘International Yoga Day’. The day was designated so by the United Nations in 2015 and is ever since observed on the day of Summer Solstice.

In East Asian countries, the day is celebrated to mark Dragon Boat Festival, whereas it is observed as National Aboriginal Day in Canada to acknowledge the contributions of the country’s native populations.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma