New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People in several parts of India are reeling under a severe heatwave. This year, the month of April has been unprecedentedly hot as the temperature in different parts of the country crossed 40 degrees Celsius. One of the most important things in this kind of summer is to keep yourself hydrated, as due to excessive heat one might sweat a lot which will lead to dehydration.

In order to beat the heat, we bring you the top 5 summer cooling beverages that not only satisfy your thirst but also keep your body cool. Check these beverages that not only satisfy your thirst but also keep your body cool.

1. Aam Panna

One of the most loved and absolute lip-smacking drinks that it made with mango. The drink is prepared by using mango pulp and blended with jeera and mint leaves. The drink instantly levels up your energy and will keep you fresh throughout the day.

2. Jaljeera

One of the famous drinks in the summer season is Jaljeera. This is a refreshing drink that is made up of cumin seeds or jeera, which is roasted and made into coarse powder and mixed in water. People who deal with digestion problems prefer the drink.

3. Buttermilk (Chaas)

Who does not like Buttermilk (Chaas)? Everyone likes Buttermilk. This is a curd-based drink that will not only quench your thirst but will keep you fresh throughout the day.

4. Coconut Water

A chilled glass filled with Coconut water will satisfy all your thirst immediately. The mild sweetness and fresh taste make it the perfect drink for the summer season.

5. Sugarcane Juice

One of the most loved and preferred juices of the season. The juice is a natural remedy to keep you hydrated through the scorching heat. Sugarcane juice helps build up plasma and body fluids.

