Suffering From Diabetes? Check These 5 Simple Tips To Keep Your Sugar Levels In Control

BEING ONE of the most common diseases, approximately 537 million adults are living with diabetes as per the International Diabetes Federation statistic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released the 2022 National SIbatetes Statistics Report which estimates that more than 130 million adults are currently living with diabetes or prediabetes in the United States.

Diabetes is a chronic disease which occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or a condition when the body cannot use the insulin produced effectively. It is a health condition that affects how the body turns food into energy. Therefore, it is essential to keep a check and control your diabetes to prevent other related diseases such as heart disease. Read below the tips to manage and control your sugar levels and diabetes.

1. Healthy Diet

A healthy diabetic diet includes foods that are enriched with essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, and are low in fat and carbs to help in managing the sugar quantities in your blood. From maintaining a healthy weight to enjoying nutritious snacks, a healthy diet plays a major role in controlling diabetes.

2. Managing Stress

Physical and mental stress has the ability to trigger the adrenaline and cortisol release in the hormones, which may cause blood glucose levels to rise. Therefore, practice simple techniques to manage your daily stress effectively so that you're able to keep your diabetes in control. Taking breaks, communicating, practising exercises, and practising mindfulness are some effective tips to manage stress.

3. Say No To Smoking

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking is one of the causes of type 2 diabetes. People who smoke are 30 to 40 per cent more likely to develop type 2 diabetes as per the US Food and Drugs Administration. Quitting smoking helps in better ability to manage blood sugar levels.

4. Exercises

According to Everyday Health, exercises help in managing prediabetes and type 2 diabetes by reducing blood glucose levels and improving insulin sensitivity throughout the body. Brisk walking, hip-hinge movements, and lunges are some easy exercises you can practise to control your diabetes.

5. Medications

As prescribed by your doctor, keep in mind to take your medication properly and regularly. Insulin and other diabetes medications are made to reduce the blood sugar levels in the body.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)