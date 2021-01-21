Netaji led the youth wing of the INC in the late 1920s and in the year 1938 she became the president of the party. The Indian government decided to celebrate January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is India's formidable freedom fighter who openly called the youths to come together in the fight for Independence. Netaji led the youth wing of the INC (Indian National Congress) in the late 1920s and in the year 1938 she became the president of the party.

On Tuesday, the Indian government decided to celebrate January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year. He raised the first Indian National Army, Azad Hind Fauj and an armed coup against the British Regime.

One of India's greatest patriots died on 18 August in the year 1945 and till date, his death stands as a mystery. As per reports, Bose died in an air crash over Taipeh, Taiwan.

Even after his death his words still continue to inspire and motivates millions. So on the eve of his birth anniversary, we have brought to you ten quotes that will inspire you:

1. It does not matter who among us will live to see India free. It is enough that India shall be free and that we shall give our all to make her free.

2. It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom.

3. No real change in history can be achieved by discussions.

4. Nationalism is inspired by the highest ideals of the human race, Satyam (the truth), Shivam ( the God), Sundaram (the beautiful).

5. Freedom is not given - it is taken.

6. One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

7. Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle-if there are no risks to be taken.

8. A true soldier needs both military and spiritual training.

9. Remember that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give if you want to get.

10. Men, money and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv