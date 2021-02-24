The study also revealed that the medical helpers also experienced sleeplessness were also more likely to feel depressed, anxious and have stress-based trauma. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: In the wake of coronavirus, many people around the globe suffered from mental and physical illnesses like depression, anxiety, joint pains, increased cholesterol due to inactivity, and more. And according to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, the healthcare workers 1/3rd of the healthcare workers suffered from insomnia during COVID-19 global pandemic.

Therefore, just try out these 5 lifestyle tips to improve your sleep quality.

Try aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is one of the most effective methods to get you a sound sleep. All you need to do is burn some essential oils in the room before your bedtime. As per studies, Aromatherapy doesn't only help you sleep better but also reduces anxiety.

Chamomile tea

This is a form of tea which can be had before bed in order to get a good sleep. It possesses a chemical compound named apigenin, that may give you a healthy sleep.

Avoid consuming caffeine afternoon

A lot of people in India are chai and coffee addicts which can affect in their sleep cycles. As caffeine found in these beverages helps to keep you awake and charges you up, so just try and have these drinks before 2 pm in the noon. This might help you go to bed on time.

No devices during bedtime

It's not as hard as it seems. Remember how people used to sleep with a book in their hands? Well, now it's totally different. People are with phones in their hands 24/7 and even during the time when they are about to sleep. This is not just harmful for your sleeping pattern but also affects your eyesight.

Avoid napping in the noon

Try to reduce your mid-day snooze. Although it is good to charge you for the rest of the day and is also good for productivity but at times, the sleep time during the day prolongs and may affect your sleep cycle.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal