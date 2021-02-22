A research states that if you consume six or more cups of coffee per day then the chances are high that the number of lipids (fats) in your blood may increase. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Coffee is something most of us can't do without but seems like too much of it isn't great for health. Yes, according to a world-first genetic study, a few scientists from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia discovered that if you consume six or more cups of coffee per day then the chances are high that the number of lipids (fats) in your blood may increase which can lead to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

The risk is directly proportional to the more coffee you drink. Therefore, here we are with 5 alternative drinks which you can have in place of coffee to keep yourself going. These 5 options are healthy and have different benefits. Take a look:

Chicory Coffee

This is almost similar to coffee but rather caffeine-free which makes it a go-to drink for all those who do not want their taste to change. Plus it may also help in fat digestion.

Matcha Tea

Matcha Tea is a special type of green tea which has a lot more benefits than the normal brewable green tea. Also, it comes with all the benefits like weight loss, decrease in the risk of type 2 diabetes etc.

Golden Milk

This is a pretty popular drink in India and contains ingredients like ginger, turmeric, black pepper and cinnamon. This is considered good for your immunity and also contains anti-inflammatory properties

Lemon Water

For the people who are looking for the morning punch, lemon water is a great option. It's not only low in calories and caffeine-free but comes with the goodness of vitamin C which works wonders for your health.

Chai

Yes, chai is one of the most obvious Indian alternatives for coffee. This beverage contains less caffeine than coffee, but still, helps in improving your mental alertness.

So guys, which one out of them are you switching to? Do let us know

Disclaimer: This article is based on a study and Jagran English does not vouch for the authenticity of this article. Please do consult your doctor before implementing changes in your health routine

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal