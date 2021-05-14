In some cases people might have tested negative but they are not completely healthy or recovered due to the post-covid syndrome. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you have recently been infected with COVID-19 then there are chances that you might or not have post-COVID-19 syndrome. Yes, in this case, a patient goes through some medical issues while recovering from the virus which can hamper their overall recovery. Although they might have been tested COVID-19 negative but, they are not completely back to normal due to the post-COVID-19 syndrome. As per a recent study, mood swings, fatigue are said to be linked with post-COVID-19 syndrome.

What does post-COVID-19 study say?

The study which talked about the post-COVID-19 syndrome was published in the Journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings. It was conducted by their research team on more than 100 COVID-19 patients those who have recovered from the disease. It was found out that fatigue was a common factor in almost 80% of the patients who suffered post-COVID-19 syndrome. Later the moon swings and issues in concentrating on something were also found in those patients. It was resulted that patients were not able to get back to their normal routine post recovering from the coronavirus.

What is post-COVID-19 syndrome?

Post-COVID-19 syndrome has many other terms but it is specifically a type of symptoms that patients go through post coronavirus recovery. Although not everyone necessarily might go through them but if one does then they need proper healthcare attention to cope up with it as there are several such signs which can cause health issues for the lifetime. The common symptoms can restrict a person's cognitive thinking and usual function of following a daily work routine.

How severe can post-COVID-19 syndrome be?

One of the authors of the study, Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn said, "Most patients in the study had no preexisting comorbidities prior to COVID-19 infection, and many did not experience symptoms related to COVID-19 that were severe enough to require hospitalization. Most of the patients had normal or non-diagnostic lab and imaging results, despite having debilitating symptoms. That’s among the challenges of diagnosing PCS in a timely way and then responding effectively."

He further added, "While many patients had fatigue, more than half also reported troubles with thinking, commonly known as ‘brain fog.’ And more than one-third of patients had trouble with basic activities of life. Many could not resume their normal work life for at least several months."

Apart from this, Dr. Greg also spoke about how the affected patients need therapies like occupational therapy and rehabilitation to deal with the health issue. Therefore, if you are experiencing any such symptoms after COVID-19 recovery, it is recommended that you seek professional help as soon as possible.

With inputs from onlymyhealth.com

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal