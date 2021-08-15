Different planets are the force behind the achievements and career growth of an individual, therefore, these astrological tips can function to boost your luck. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Many people across the world are struggling to get a job. Those who already have it are struggling to sustain it. Be it due to boss or low or no appraisal, everyone's fighting their own battle when it comes to work and career. As much as one needs hard work and dedication to make the ends meet, it cannot be denied that luck also plays a role in making someone rich and successful.

Therefore, if you too are struggling in your job then here we are to suggest you some astrological remedies which you can perform as per your zodiac sign. Different planets are the force behind the achievements and career growth of an individual, therefore, these astrological tips can function to boost your luck.

Aries

Normally for Aries sign, Mercury is the controller for the career and job. Therefore, to get a better opportunity, Aries people should offer Durba grass to Lord Ganesha for 27 days.

Taurus

The planet Venus is related to Tauraians' career. They usually get a job after struggling quite a lot. So, to ease out the struggles, one can offer sugandh to Lord Shiva for 27 days which will help them.

Gemini

Mars is the driving force behind Gemini's career. People with this zodiac sign often invite problems due to impatience and uncontrolled anger. Daily recitation of Hanuman Chalisa for one month will be beneficial.

Cancer

Job opportunities for Cancerians are delayed, even if they get a job, they tend to face a lot of problems. Saturn plays an important role in their career, so every evening lit a deepak under a peepal tree, to ward off the problems.

Leo

Leos may even have to go through struggles for getting a job. Moon is the controlling planet for their job. So, offer water on shivling daily to achieve better opportunities.

Virgo

Sun is responsible for the career and job part for Virgos. These people, however, do not think a lot for job. But reciting Gayatri Mantra in front of Surya in the morning for continuous 27 days will be helpful.

Libra

With the favour of Jupiter job opportunities can come their way. Libra people are not satisfied with their jobs, they tend to change it frequently. Therefore, continuously for 27 days if one can donate bananas, it might help them in getting new opportunities.

Scorpio

They are often under the process of planning and plotting things to do better in their career. Therefore, donation of white things for nine days in the evening, preferably in Mata temples can turn out to be fruitful.

Sagittarius

Usually, Sagittarians get jobs of their choices. However, sometimes due to their willfulness and other reaons, job opportunities become difficult. Therefore, to tackle the issue, recite Hanuman Chalisa in the morning for 27 days.

Capricorn

They are more inclined towards business rather than jobs. Mercury is the key planet for Capricorn's profession. For 27 days they should offer laddu to Lord Ganesha, and should eat the prasad for better results.

Aquarius

Moon is the planet for Aquarians' job opportunities. Continuously for 27 days offering chandan and water on Shivling may give fruitful results.

Pisces

Saturn is the key planet for Pisces when it comes to careers and jobs. They tend to have a job and they easily get it, but due to carelessness, sometimes opportunities cross them by. Therefore, Pisceans should lit a deepak of mustard oil under a Peepal tree for 9 days, this may help them in getting a job.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal