New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Stress is a feeling of emotional or physical tension. It can come from any event or thought that makes you feel frustrated, angry, or nervous. With super hectic and busy schedules, today more and more people are dealing with stress and work pressure.

And, when the stress strike, the body releases the hormones cortisol, insulin, and ghrelin, which can ramp up hunger and cravings for unhealthy foods as per a study of Harvard Medical school. So, if you are also dealing with stress and the increased level of hormones that have led to these cravings. Checklist of food that you can eat to manage and cope with your stress.

Dark Chocolate

Chocolates can always top the list of food to tackle stress. Dark chocolate, which is also rich in antioxidants, can also lower levels of stress hormones in the body. Just keep serving size in mind with dark chocolate, as the calories can add up quickly. Stick to a 1-oz serving or less of at least 60 percent cacao dark chocolate daily.

Bananas

Eat a banana, as the yellow, potassium-rich fruit contains the mood-boosting chemical dopamine, along with magnesium, levels of which plummet during stressful times. As per a study it is also found that Bananas are furthermore a rich source of certain B vitamins, such as vitamin B6, which helps the nervous system run correctly, and can decrease stress and fatigue.

Oranges and other citrus fruits

Eating citrus fruits, including oranges, grapefruit, and strawberries, is a good start as vitamin c can keep stress at bay. As per a study, it is found that when people took 3,000 milligrams (mg) of vitamin C in a slow-release formula each day, their cortisol levels, and overall stress, decreased.

Blueberries

Blueberries are filled with antioxidants and vitamin C which have been shown to provide anxiety relief. According to study, our bodies crave vitamin C to help repair and protect our cells, and blueberries are packed full of it. Antioxidants may be useful for both the prevention and reduction of anxiety.

Leafy Veggies

Greens are best for lowering stress, they may be one of the best choices you can make at lunchtime. leafy veggies such as spinach and kale, as well as other raw fruits and veggies, are stress-busting powerhouses. They are a rich source of magnesium, leafy greens can help regulate cortisol and blood pressure levels. Plus, green leafy veggies contain folate, which plays a key role in the production of the feel-good chemical dopamine.

Posted By: Ashita Singh