Try these easy and quick DIY face packs for glowing, hydrated and spotless skin.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A face pack is essential for glowing skin as it removes excess oils, hydrates skin, and helps in exfoliation. It also removes the impurities from the skin and gives you naturally bright skin. However, Acne-prone, hyperpigmentation, sun spots, and uneven skin tones need a little extra love and care. And, you can take your self-care to the next level and get glowing skin with these easy, quick, soothing and antibacterial DIY face pack.

1.Oatmeal Face Pack | Recipe by Valis Vicenty

This pack will help to rejuvenate, nourish and calm your skin.

Ingredients:

1. 3 Teaspoons Oats or Oatmeal

2. 1 Teaspoon Almond, Hemp, or Plain Milk (warmed slightly)

3. 1 Teaspoon Rose Water

4. 1 Teaspoon Plain or Coconut Yogurt

Directions:

Step-1: Blend the oats or oatmeal with slightly warmed milk.

Step-2: Stir until the mixture forms a thick paste.

Step-3: Mix in the rose water and yogurt.

Step-4: Apply to clean, damp skin.

Step-5: Let it sit for 15-30 minutes.

Step-6: Rinse

2. Strawberry Face Pack | Recipe by Amy Paturel

Strawberries help in exfoliation because of vitamin C and alpha-hydroxy acids present in it. Strawberry Face Pack will give you smooth and glowing skin.

Ingredients:

1. 10 Fresh Strawberries

2. 1/4 Cup Bee Pollen (sold at health-food stores)

3. 3 Tablespoons Raw Honey (health-food stores)

4. 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil Mayonnaise

5. A Few Drops of Lavender Essential Oil

Directions:

Step-1: Combine all the ingredients.

Step-2: Apply to the face, avoiding the eye area.

Step-3: Let it sit for 20 minutes.

Step-4: Rinse

3. Avocado Face Pack | Recipe by Taylor Post

Avocado do wonders for the skin, it has natural antioxidants that keep your skin refreshing. It has a huge amount of vitamins and proteins to moisturize your skin.

Ingredients:

1 Ripe Avocado

1 Egg White – room temperature

1 Tablespoon Lemon Juice

Directions:

Step-1. Peel avocado and mash until there are no chunks.

Step-2. Mix avocado, egg whites and lemon juice into a bowl.

Step-3. Apply to face and let sit for 30 minutes.

Step-4. Rinse

4. Honey Face Pack | Recipe by Elizabeth Walling

This can be your regular face pack because it is very easy to make and give satisfactory results as well.

Honey Face pack keeps your skin spotless and gives a natural glow. While wearing this pack, make sure to limit lemon’s use as per your skin tendency.

Ingredients:

1. 2 Teaspoons Raw Honey

2. 1/2 Teaspoon Lemon Juice

Directions:

Step-1: Combine the lemon juice and honey.

Step-2: Apply the mixture to your face.

Step-3: Allow it to sit for 20-30 minutes.

Step-4: Rinse

5. Tomato & Cucumber Face Pack | By Healthmunsta

Tomato & Cucumber Face pack is the best remedy for people who have open pores. This face pack helps in tightening skin and deep cleanses it. This pack gives you an instant glowing and shining skin.

Ingredients:

1. 1/2 Ripe Tomato

2. 1/4 Cucumber

3. Directions:

4. Wash and peel your 1/4 cucumber.

5. Blend it to a fine pulp with 1/2 tomato.

6. Apply the mixture to your skin in a gentle circular motion.

7. Let it sit for 15 minutes.

8. Rinse.

Posted By: Srishti Goel