Yoga is not just about staying physically fit, but it is beneficial for your mental wellbeing too. Just try pranayam and 'anulom vilom'. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: Not just physical fitness, but mental fitness too became a threat to a lot of people during COVID-19 pandemic. It was difficult for people to tackle the deadly disease also it was equally difficult for some to cope up with the problems like depression and anxiety. As per the world data, a lot of new cases of mental illness came into light during the global outbreak of coronavirus. This happened because people were stuck inside their homes during lockdown and were asked to maintain social distancing which made everyone stressed out. Therefore, what better to tackle this problem than yog and pranyam. Yes, yoga is not just about staying physically fit, but it is beneficial for your mental wellbeing too. Just try pranayam and 'anulom vilom'.

What is pranayam?

Pranayam is the practice of controlling the breath. 'Prana' is breath or vital energy in the body, and 'Ayama' means control. Rhythm or pranic energy can be controlled with pranayam to achieve healthy body and mind.

Benefits of 'anulom vilom'

One of most popular pranayam is 'anulom vilom' aka alternative nostril breathing is very useful for health and wellbeing. A few of the benefits can be:

Reduces stress

This form of pranayama helps in reducing stress and improves the overall functioning of the body.

Enhances patience and focus

Since your mind will be calm it will be able to function better and this is exactly what anulom vilom helps you with.

Reduces anxiety

Anxiety is a form of mental health condition which was one of the most common problems which came into light during h=the global pandemic. Therefore, practice this yoga asana daily to reduce your anxiety.

Reduces mood swings

Pranayam helps in reducing mood swings as it enhances your mood and helps your mind remain stress-free.

Energizes you

One of the most interesting and underrated benefits of this yoga asana is that it keeps you energized and positive. It also improves your cognitive thinking.

Watch this video to know more about pranayam and anulom vilom's benefits





Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal