Stress, Family History Among Five Major Reasons Behind Your Short-Temper; Deets Inside

THERE ARE several trigger points and circumstances in which you might quickly become frustrated, and anger disorders can develop for a variety of reasons and circumstances. So, if you struggle with regulating your anger or have anger management issues, it is imperative that you comprehend the underlying causes of your constant rage. Let's examine a few of them.

Stressful Circumstance

You should look into the underlying cause if you're doing a lot of juggling or engaging in stressful scenarios that are bothering you. Are you aware that stress can play a significant role in why you feel more agitated than normal and why you become enraged over things you shouldn't even be agitated over?

Family Background

Family coping techniques may also be the cause of your stress since they play a significant influence in both your personal and professional lives. As a child develops into an adult, you inherit many behaviours from your family members; thus, if your parents frequently spanked and yelled at you as a child, you are probably going to continue to do so as an adult.

Troubled Past

It could be stressful for you if the past is no longer fresh in your thoughts. When you have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of a terrible previous experience, it makes you feel angry, frustrated, or afraid whenever you are exposed to unpleasant circumstances.

Excessive Expectations

When people expect too much of you, it can be stressful for you and make you feel like you've let them down. As a result, you may start to experience rage issues—not with the other person but with yourself.

Unresolved Grief

As you are given many obligations that you were previously oblivious to, coping with loss in society becomes nearly impossible. You may experience ongoing rage if your grief is unresolved.