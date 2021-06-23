Strawberry Supermoon 2021: The moon is not going to appear in red or pink but will have a goldish look with a red tinge depending on the atmosphere.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It seems June 2021 is full of celestial events. Earlier, people witnessed the Annular Solar Eclipse, then Summer Solstice, and now we will view Strawberry Supermoon. Yes, you read that right, on June 24, the moon is not going to appear in red or pink but will have a goldish look with a red tinge depending on the atmosphere. This celestial event will bring a scintillating glow to the night sky.

In an interview with Live Science, NASA's science communicator Andrea Jones was quoted saying, "During a full moon, the sun, Earth and moon line up along a 180-degree line. But because the moon's orbit is slightly different from Earth's (it's 5 degrees off the plane of Earth's orbit), it's usually a little higher or a little lower than Earth's shadow when the celestial lineup happens, meaning it's possible for the sun's light to completely illuminate the side of the moon facing Earth."

What is Strawberry Supermoon?

June's full moon is known as the Strawberry Moon, which marks the last full moon of the spring season and the first of the summer season. It is going to be the first full moon after the summer solstice. This celestial phenomenon has received its name from the ancient Algonquin tribes of North America, who marked the full moon with the beginning of the harvesting season for strawberries.

Strawberry Supermoon Timing

According to reports, the supermoon will appear for a moment on June 24, Thursday at 2:40 pm EDT (1840 GMT. However, to the casual observer it might appear full a few days ahead or after the celestial event.

How to watch Strawberry Supermoon?

The supermoon will not be above North America's horizon when it's full, however, stargazers can witness the moment at the moonrise at 8:53 pm EDT in New York.

Will Strawberry Supermoon visible in India?

Unfortunately, Indians won't be able to witness the last supermoon as the moon will rise around 11:15 pm IST, while the moon will start to eclipse at 11:15 pm and will last till 2:35 am IST.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv