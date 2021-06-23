Strawberry Moon 2021: It will mark the last full moon of the spring season and the first of the summer season. Here’s everything you need to know about the beautiful strawberry moon.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: June has been a busy month for stargazers who have got to witness Annular Solar Eclipse, Summer Solstice, and now Strawberry Moon is just around the corner. Also known as the full moon, this celestial event will be visible on June 24, which is tomorrow. When the sun will dip below the horizon, the strawberry Moon will rise bright and bigger in the night of the sky. It will mark the last full moon of the spring season and the first of the summer season. Here’s everything you need to know about the beautiful strawberry moon.

What is special about this?

The strawberry moon will appear much larger than the normal size of a moon due to its proximity to the Earth in the orbit. The moon of this size with a pinkish hue is called a strawberry moon. It is also known as a hot or honey moon in some places.

Why is this moon named after strawberry?

This name comes from ancient American tribes who used to start the harvesting season for strawberries with a full moon. It is a local American name. However, in different parts of the world full moon is named differently. For example, in Europe, the Strawberry Moon is called the Rose Moon since it marks the harvesting of roses. Similarly, in the Northern Hemisphere, it is called the Hot Moon because it marks the beginning of the summer season north of the equator.

Other names for Strawberry/full moon

Blooming Moon, Hor Moon, Egg Laying Moon, and Hatching Moon, Honey Moon and Mead Moon, Green Corn Moon, and Birth Moon.

Which moon will be witnessed next?

Strawberry moon will be followed by Buck Moon on 24 July and Sturgeon Moon on 22 August.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan