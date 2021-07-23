Get to know how one can include the right foods to boost one's immunity this season and keep your health intact. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Much awaited monsoon season is here to give relief from the scorching summer heat. However, one can't be as relaxed as they thought to be since this season also comes with its own sets of concerns. While building on immunity has been the topic of discussion for the past one year, monsoons tend to affect the immunity and the body is susceptible to health issues and prone to infections.

One of the most common ones is stomach infections. Yes, it is often recommended by our elders to not to consume junk food and outdoor food amidst this season because during this time our health becomes slightly more sensitive and one can end up falling sick. Some people even develop food poisoning.

Therefore, here we are with the monsoon food guide suggested by experts. Get to know how one can include the right foods to boost one's immunity this season with these dos and don'ts

Dos

Add immune booster foods to your diet

Foods including fruits like banana, apples, tomatoes, berries etc contain vitamin D and C which are good for boosting immunity. Therefore, have healthy and home-cooked food during this season.

Keep hydration levels high

Your stomach can get affected due to lack of water intake throughout the day since it is still hot out there. So, make sure you have 2-3 litres of water to keep yourself healthy.

Add probiotics in the diet

Probiotics like yoghurt work wonders for your stomach as they contain good bacteria which can protect your stomach from potential infections.

Include proteins in diet

Proteins and fibres are very good for the stomach. Therefore, have foods which are rich in those nutrients like egg whites, green vegetables, legumes, cereals, pulses and more.

Don'ts

Avoid raw foods

Raw foods are not considered ideal for your stomach as they can end up making you fall sick. Therefore, have prefer properly cooked home food during this time.

Don't cook vegetables before washing them

Considering the times we are in right now, more than monsoon it is because of the COVID-19 virus too, that one should make sure to wash the fruits and vegetables properly before consuming.

Don't sit idle

Exercising and keeping yourself fit with workout is very important during this time as it helps your body get tougher and there are lesser chances of infections to come your way.

Avoid excessive table salt

As important as it is for your stomach health, it is also very important for your blood pressure too. Extra salt can increase hypertension which is not a healthy sign for your body.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal