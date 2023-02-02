Stevia Better Than Sugar? 6 Reasons Why It Is Regarded As The Best Substitute

THE PLANT stevia is well known for its medicinal benefits. It is regarded as a healthy alternative to sugar. Because it doesn't contain calories like most sugar substitutes do, stevia is one of the most distinctive food additives.

A plant called stevia has a 200–300-fold sweeter flavour than real sugar. Stevia is classified as "no-calorie" since it contains very few calories. Although stevia offers numerous advantages, such as controlling diabetes and helping with weight loss, it also has certain drawbacks.

Suitable For Diabetics

Stevia is a natural sweetener that can stabilise blood sugar levels, reduce glucose levels, and increase glucose tolerance. Users of artificial sweeteners have a higher chance of acquiring diabetes than obese individuals who avoid sugar.

Heart Wellness

The ingredients in stevia pills have diuretic properties, which boost urine and make it easier to get rid of extra salt. This lowers blood pressure, which safeguards the heart and stops artery hardening.

Reduces The Risk Of Dental Cavities

Since it contains no calories, there is no breakdown of carbohydrates in the mouth, which is helpful for the health of the teeth. Because carbs are not converted to sugars, which feed the oral plaque, dental caries, or tooth decay, they are delayed. It has antimicrobial properties that protect the teeth from gum disease and other problems like decay.

Stevia has no harmful effects on the renal tubes or renal function when used in moderation. Stevia inhibits the growth of kidney cysts. It is a fantastic addition to your diet and can be used to cure polycystic kidney disease.

Weight Loss

Weight management is another advantage of stevia for health. Increased calorie consumption is one of the main reasons people gain weight. You can add stevia to meals and beverages to manage your weight because it has few calories.

Facilitates Blood Pressure Reduction

Stevia extracts are thought to widen blood vessels, causing an increase in salt excretion and urine production. This may aid in controlling the heartbeat and decreasing blood pressure.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)