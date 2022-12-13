Star Fruit And Weight Loss: 5 Effective Health Benefits For A Lean And Fit Body

SEVERAL FRUITS and vegetables help in aiding weight loss. One such food item is 'Star Fruit'. Also known as Carambola, starfruit is a sweet-sour fruit with the shape of a five-point star. It is a crunchy, juicy and light flavour fruit with magical health benefits. Scientifically known as Averrhoa Carambola, this tropical Asian fruit is low in calories and sugar along with fibre and antioxidants. Not only it regulates blood sugar levels but also supports the immune system.

Health Benefits Of Star Fruits

1. Prevents Inflammation

Being a rich source of vitamin C and bioactive compounds such as phenols and flavonoids, and antioxidants, star fruits can help in removing toxins from the body and prevent inflammation. The vitamin C present in fruits cleanse the body of harmful toxins and helps in preventing skin problems.

2. High Cholesterol

Star fruits contain soluble fibres which help in lowering the cholesterol levels in the body. These soluble fibres help in removing fat molecules from the blood. When included in a regular diet, this fruit can prevent the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

3. Better Digestion

Star fruits have high amounts of nutrients such as vitamin C and copper, and antioxidants including proanthocyanidins and gallic acid which promote better digestion and keep you satiated for longer periods.

4. Healthy Hair And Skin

Star fruit is a powerhouse of antioxidants, vitamins B and C which helps in healing the skin, scalp and hair cells. The stem of the fruits is known for its rich antioxidant profile improves the health of the hair.

5. Weight Loss

Starfruit is a low-calorie fruit and high in fibre which makes it exceptionally healthy and ideal for weight loss. The antioxidants in it help in relieving constipation and aid weight loss. This fibre-rich food also helps in boosting metabolism leading to weight loss.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)