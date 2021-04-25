Srinivasa Ramanujan Death Anniversary: As his death anniversary is around the corner, we have brought you some mathematics quotes that will inspire you.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Srinivasa Ramanujan is a celebrated Mathematician who contributed to the theory of numbers, mathematical analysis, infinite series and continued fractions. Born on December 22, in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Ramanujan grew up in poverty and didn't have any formal training in pure mathematics. However, by the age of 14, he had received several merit certificates and academic awards in mathematics. He then went on to make several discoveries such as Ramanujan conjecture, infinite series, etc. On April 26, 1920, Ramanujan breathed his last after falling ill in the year 1919.

As his death anniversary is around the corner, we have brought you some mathematics quotes that will inspire you.

"An equation means nothing to me unless it expresses a thought of God"- Srinivasa Ramanujan

"Without mathematics, there's nothing you can do. Everything around you is mathematics. Everything around you is numbers." - Shakuntala Devi

"Mathematics is the art of giving the same name to different things."- Henri Poincare

"Mathematics is a place where you can do things which you can't do in the real world."- Marcus du Sautoy

"Nature is written in mathematical language." -Galileo Galilei

"For the things of this world cannot be made known without a knowledge of mathematics."- Roger Bacon

"The beauty of mathematics only shows itself to more patient followers."- Maryam Mirzakhani

"Mathematics is the queen of science, and arithmetic the queen of mathematics"- Carl Friedrich Gauss

"Arithmetic is where numbers fly like pigeons in and out of your head." -Carl Sandburg

"The film is one of the three universal languages, the other two: mathematics and music."- Frank Capra

"Today's scientists have substituted mathematics for experiments, and they wander off through equation after equation and eventually build a structure which has no relation to reality."- Nikola Tesla

"A lot of music is mathematics. It's balance."- Mel Brooks

"'Obvious' is the most dangerous word in mathematics." -Eric Temple Bell

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv