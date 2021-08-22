With some changes in the basic Panjiri recipe, there are many variations to it such as Dhaniya panjiri, dryfruit panjiri, coconut panjiri and more. Therefore, here we are with some recipes to prepare 3 easy-peasy types of Panjiris. Take a look

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: After Raksha Bandhan, another big festival Srikrishna Janmashtami 2021 is right around the corner. As the name suggests the festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna and marks his birth. There are a lot of different types of puja, vrat, decorations and cuisines which are done on the special day to mark thecelebration. And one of the main prasads which are prepared on Janmashtami is Panjiri. Offering panjiri as naivedya aka prasad is very traditional, specially in North India.

Panjari is a very popular traditional Indian recipe. The term Panjiri is composed of two words panch - means five ingredients and jira are spices. Wheat flour, ghee, jeera (cumin), Dhaniya (coriander ), and Saunth ( dry ginger powder ) are the main ingredients. Now there are many modifications, according to the amalgamation of taste and aroma. It is a dish prepared as prasad or naivedya and also served to new mother after delivery as a nutritional supplement.

With some changes in the basic Panjiri recipe, there are many variations to it such as Dhaniya panjiri, dryfruit panjiri, coconut panjiri and more. Therefore, here we are with some recipes to prepare 3 easy-peasy types of Panjiris. Take a look

Dhaniya Panjari

On a medium flame in the pan melt ghee, add two and a half cup of coriander seeds, roast while stirring it.

Roast one cup makhana ( Fox nuts or lotus seeds ) till they are crunchy transfer them to another bowl.

Toss dry fruits and one cup desiccated coconut. Add chaar magaz ( four seeds - watermelon, pumpkin, cantaloupe and almonds).

Make a coarse powder mix all with powdered sugar. Panjiri is ready for prasad.

Nariyal Panjiri

Take four cups of grated coconut, dry roast on medium flame add muskmelon seeds.

In another pan boil one cup sugar in two cups of water until it gets the consistency of two strings. Add two broken green cardamons. Add crushed dry fruits . Mix them all and allow to cool down.

Coconut panjiri is ready to serve.

Gond Panjiri

Gond is edible gum, it's panjiri is a very popular variant of panjiris.

Heat ghee in a pan, stir fry the gond until it fluffs up, drain excess ghee.

Toss grated coconut till it gets golden. In another pan heat ghee and add the wheat flour till it becomes of light golden colour.

Add sliced coconut, almonds, nuts. Make a course mixture of all the ingredients. Mix well with powdered sugar and add pippali mool and ginger powder. Panjiri is ready to serve.

