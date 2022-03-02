New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Experiencing too much skin irritation and itchiness lately? Well, it's because that time of the year has arrived when we pack our woollens to bid goodbye to winter and welcome spring. But, as the weather shifts, our skin routine also needs some changes. All the dust and wind in the season of spring often leave our skin dry and high. For its better care, now is high time to start prepping and to take up some skincare routine that will provide you with better skin nourishment. For your ease, we have laid down a few skincare tips to help you decipher the change you require in your skincare routine due to the change in weather.

Here are 5 Skincare tips for the season of Spring:

Use of Moisturizer, Sun Block

After spending so much time underneath the protection of hoodies and cardigans, it's time for the skin to see the light of the sun again. And, as per a study, spring is the time when people complain of sunburns and sun damage. Since our skin will be fresh out of winter clothes, sometimes it may be not able to cope with the heat and sunlight outside. Therefore, for its protection, using a nice SPF lotion or sunblock or moisturizer will protect your skin from any damage or dryness.

Exfoliate your Skin

Exfoliating is the process where you rub off your skin of dead cells. Since extreme cold and rains may have caused a long build-up on your skin, exfoliating it will help you remove all the dirt, oil, and dead cells. A natural exfoliating scrub like sugar and coffee scrubs can nourish your skin and clear clogged pores to give you fresh and glowing skin.

Stay Hydrated

Water! It is a magic liquid that is a solution to many problems of humans. Among its many qualities, drinking water keeps our body hydrated and provides much-needed moisture to the skin. Drink at least 7 to 8 glasses or 2 litres of water every day; you may carry a bottle of water wherever you go. You can also use different types of detox water to soothe your skin, protect from sun damage, and hydrate your skin. Use rose-infused water to clean your skin, because its anti-inflammatory properties will help balance the pH of your skin.

Use Vitamin-C rich ingredients for skin

Vitamin C's antioxidant properties help keep wrinkles and aging at bay. It also helps in the production of collagen that many times stops developing in harsh weather. Use orange peels, lemon juice, strawberry, or blueberries to fill your skin with vitamin c, either use them as a face pack or eat the fruits or its juice intake will protect your skin much.

Nutrients-filled Diet

A well-balanced diet and intake of seasonal vegetables and fruits are necessary for any weather. The food you eat reflects on your face, and skin is the first thing that tells a lot about your eating habits. So, for healthy, glowing, and better skin in a wether shift, add more fiber and protein to your diet.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)

