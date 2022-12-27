South Korea Sees 1st Death From Brain-Eating Amoeba; Know Symptoms, Causes And Effects Of This Rare Disease

SOUTH KOREA reported the first infection of 'brain-eating amoeba' or Naegleria fowleri, as reported by their health authorities. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) confirmed the death of a Korean national who returned from Thailand and was infected with Naegleria fowleri which is said to destroy human brains. This is the first ever known infection of the disease in the country, which was reported in the United States in 1937.

What is Naegleria fowleri or Brain-eating amoeba?

According to WebMD, amoebas are single-celled organisms. The brain-eating amoeba is a species which was discovered in 1965. It is officially known as Naegleria fowleri and usually lurks in warm freshwater bodies or untreated contaminated water.

How Does It Affect The Human Body?

When it enters the human body, it causes a rare, deadly infection and inflammation in the brain, which eventually destroys the brain tissue by eating it. Many doctors and experts call this disease Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). One can only get infected by this deadly infection by consuming contaminated water with which the brain-eating amoeba travels up the nose.

Where Are Brain-Eating Amoebas Found?

These brain-eating amoebas can be found in warm places around the world. Some places include:

Warm lakes, ponds, rock pits

Warm, slow-flowing rivers, especially those with low water levels

Untreated swimming pools and spas

Untreated well water or untreated municipal water

Hot springs and other geothermal water sources

Thermally polluted water, such as runoff from power plants

Water parks, Aquariums

Symptoms of Brain-Eating Amoebas

Symptoms of Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis are not specific to this disease. When the amoeba enters the body, it takes around two to 15 days for symptoms to appear. Whereas, death usually occurs 3 to 7 days after the symptoms appear. Some symptoms include:

Headache

Fever

Stiff neck

Loss of appetite

Seizures

Coma

Vomiting

Hallucinations

Blurred vision

Loss of taste

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) stated that the odds of human-to-human transmission of Naegleria Fowleri are low but asked residents to refrain from swimming in the areas where the disease has broken out. A total of 381 Naegleria fowleri cases have been reported as of 2018 in the world including countries of the US, India and Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies)