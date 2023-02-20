Somvati Amavasya 2023: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals | All You Need To Know

SOMVATI Amavasya is observed on the new moon day every year. The Amavasya Tithi which falls on Monday is known as Somvati Amavasya. This year, it will be celebrated on February 20 across the country. According to the Hindu scriptures, Somvati Amavasya is one of the most important days in the Hindu religion and is observed with utmost devotion and dedication. On this special occasion, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati by observing fast to please the deity for happiness and joy. According to popular beliefs, females observe this fast to ward off widowhood.

Somvati Amavasya 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

This year, Somvati Amavasya will be celebrated on February 20, Monday. According to Drik Panchang, the Amavasya tithi began at 04:18 PM on February 19 and will end at 12:35 PM on February 20.

Somvati Amavasya 2023: Significance

This Amavasya is considered important as on this day, Budh (Mercury), Shukra (Venus), Chandra (Moon), Guru (Jupiter) and Shani (Saturn) stay in their respective zodiac signs. As per popular Hindu beliefs, if an unmarried girl or woman observes this and worships, Lord Shiva, then they get a suitable man. Couples who wish to have a child can also observe fast on this day.

Somvati Amavasya 2023: Rituals

1. Devotees should wake up early in the morning and do visit the temple on this day.

2. Take a bath in holy rivers and perform Havana, yajna, tarpan and pind daan on this auspicious day.

3. Devotees should offer clothes to priests who perform the puja.

4. You can also organise Gayatri Mantra Japp through a priest for your ancestors.

5. The devotees who are not able to visit holy places, can put Ganga Jal in normal water and take a holy bath at home.