New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Somvati Amavasya or Chaitra Amavasya is observed on the new moon day that generally falls on Monday. It is one of the auspicious days for Hindus, which falls in the month of Chaitra, as per the Hindu calendar. However, this year, the day will commence from April 11, Sunday and will conclude on April 12, Monday. On this day, devotees observe fast to appease the deity for a peaceful life, also it is said that if a female observes this fast then it will ward off widowhood.

As the day is right around the corner, we have brought you some important information on how and when to observe Somvati Amavasya.

Somvati Amavasya 2021 Date and Shubh Tithi

Amavasya Date: April 11 and April 12

Amavasya Shubh Tithi Begin: 6:03 am, April 11

Amavasya Shubh Thithi Ends: 9:00 am, April 12

Somvati Amavasya 2021 Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early during the Brahma Mujhurat, bathe or take a dip in the holy river and wear clean, fresh clothes.

- Offer Jal to Sun God and do Jalaabhishek at Shiviling.

- Worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and do aarti

- Observe day-long fast

Somvati Amavasya 2021 Significance

This Amavasya is considered important as on this day, Budh (Mercury), Shukra (Venus, Chandra (Moon), Guru/Brhaspati (Jupiter) and Shani (Saturn) stay in their respective zodiac signs. Also, as per Hindu belief, if an unmarried girl or woman observes fast and worships Lord Shiva then, they get a suitable man. If a married woman observes this day then, it helps in warding off widowhood. Not just this, couples who wish to have a child are advised to observe fast on this day. On this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati fulfil everyone's wish who worship them.

Please Note: Those who are unable to observe fast on all Amavasya days can keep fast on Somvati Amavasya.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv