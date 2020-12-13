Somvati Amavasya 2020: According to Hindu tradition, the devotees should offer water to Sun God and prayers to Lord Shiva and his family, here's all you need to know about this day and its significance.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Amavasya or new moon day falls on the day of Monday and this day is known as the Somvati Amavasya as per the Hindu traditional calendar. This month, Somvati Amavasya Vrat will be observed on December 14.

According to Hindu tradition, this day is celebrated as the new moon day and several auspicious rituals are performed on this day. Amavasya tithi holds importance in the tradition as many people perform Shraddha rituals in order to appease the ancestors. Amavasya is also known as Amavas or Amavasai.

Somvati Amavasya 2020 Date

Somvati Amavasya Vrat will take place on Decemver 14, 2020 this year.

Somvati Amavasya Tithi

The Somvati Amavasya Tithi will begin at 12:44 AM on December 14 and will end at 9:46 PM on the same day.

On the day of Amavasya, the devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Ganesha, Kartikeya, and Nandi, also known as the vahan or vehicle of Lord Shiva. It is also said that on this day, devotees should plant saplings and trees.

Somvati Amavasya 2020 Significance

On this day, the couples who wish to have a child may observe a vrat on this day. It is also said those women who keep a fast on this day, wellbeing and the life of their husband increases. People who cannot observe a vrat on all the Amavasya days can keep a fast on Somvati Amavasya.

