New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: New moon day is also known as Somvati Amavasya according to the traditional Hindu calendar. This day will be observed on Monday. This month, Somvati Amavasya Vrat will be observed on December 14. According to the tradition, this tithi holds importance in tradition as many people perform Shraddha rituals in order to appease the ancestors. Amavasya is also known as Amavas or Amavasai.

What is the date of Somvati Amavasya in 2020?

This year, Somvati Amavasya will be observed on December 14.

What is the tithi for Somvati Amavasya 2020?

The Somvati Amavasya Tithi will begin at 12:44 AM on December 14 and will end at 9:46 PM on the same day.

What is the puja vidhi for Somvati Amavasya?

On this day, the devotees wake up early in the morning. According to legends, rising up Brahma Muhurat (which is about two hours before the sunrise) is considered auspicious. On Somvati Amavasya, people are advised not to consume wheat, rice, lentils, tamasic foods such as garlic, onion, strong spices and meat etc.

After taking the holy dip, devotees worship Lord Shiva and meditate. On this day, the devotees should wear new clothes. Following this, the devotees do Sankalpa (vow to carry out the vrat with utmost honesty and sincerity) and maintain celibacy.

The devotees are also asked to worship Sun God along with Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesh, and Lord Kartikeya with Peepal and Tulsi.

Why is Somvati Amavasya Important?

Somvati Amavasya is important because it is believed that on this day, the Moon (Chandra), Mercury (Budh), Jupiter (Guru/Brihaspati), Venus (Shukra) and Saturn (Shani) stay in their respective zodiac signs.

Somvati Amavasya 2020 Significance

On this day, the devotees should offer water to Sun God and prayers to Lord Shiva and his family. The couples who wish to have a child may observe a vrat on this day. It is also said those women who keep a fast on this day, wellbeing and the life of their husband increases. People who cannot observe a vrat on all the Amavasya days can keep a fast on Somvati Amavasya.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma