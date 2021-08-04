It is the strong faith of devotees that by observing the Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati will bless them with the fulfillment of all their desires. Scroll down to read more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Som Pradosh Vrat holds immense significance in Hindus. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek their blessings. Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month on Trayodashi Tithi (thirteenth day) of both Shukla Paksh and Krishna Paksha of the Hindu lunar calendar.

If Pradosh falls on Thursday, it is called Guru Pradosh. The fast observed on this day depends upon the sunset, therefore it varies from city to city. Here are the estimated timings:

Som Pradosh Vrat 2021: Date and Timings

Date: August 5, 2021

Trayodashi starts: August 5 at 05:09 pm

Trayodashi ends: August 6 at 06:28 pm

Pradosh Kaal: August 5, 07:09pm-09:16pm

Som Pradosh Vrat 2021: Significance

In Hindu scripture Skanda Purana and Shiv Purana, the significance of Pradosh Vrat has been mentioned. It is the strong faith of devotees that by observing the Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati will bless them with the fulfillment of all their desires. Devotees observe Pradosh Vrat with the belief that Lord Shiva will take away all the worries and they will lead a prosperous happy life.

As per Puranic legend, the Devas got help from Lord Shiva on the auspicious time of Pradosh on trayodashi. With the threat of demons, to seek help, Gods reached Mount Kailasha. They were welcomed by Shiva's sacred bull Nandi. On this day Lord Shiva accepted their request and assured them his help. Another story tells that after Samudra manthan the poison was taken by Lord Shiva. On this day of trayodashi Pradosh time Lord Shiva emerged from stupor. On the back of the bull Nandi He danced tandav.

Therefore people worship Nandi also on this day. Ruler of planet Moon was cursed and suffered with a miserable disease. After severe penance and prayers, on this day Lord Shiva liberated him from curse and disease and also blessed him.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal