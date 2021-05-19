Pradosh fast depends upon the sunset therefore it varies from city to city. However, take a look at the estimated timing, date, and other details about the special day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh Vrat is observed bi-monthly, on Trayodashi Tithi (thirteenth day) of both Shukla paksh and Krishna paksh of the Hindu lunar calendar. And when Pradosh falls on Monday, it is called Som Pradosh. Meanwhile, in South India, it is known as Pradosham. This vrat is observed to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2021: Date and Timings

Pradosh fast depends upon the sunset therefore it varies from city to city. However, here are the estimated timings:

Date: May 24, 2021

Sunrise: May 24, 05:46 am

Sunset: May 24, 07:01 pm

Trayodashi starts: May 24, 03:39 am

Trayodashi ends: May 25, 12:11 am

Pradosh kaal: May 24, 07:01pm-09:10pm

Som Pradosh Vrat 2021: Significance

In Hindu scripture, Skanda Purana significance of Pradosh Vrat has been mentioned. Also, in Shiv Purana the manifold benefits of Pradosh Vrat are told. By observing this vrat on Monday, people those who are suffering from the ill effects of planet Moon will get relief from as the Moon is associated with Monday. It is the strong faith of devotees that by keeping the Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati will bless them with the fulfillment of all the spiritual as well worldly desires.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2021: Legend

As per Puranic legend, the Devas got help from Lord Shiva on the auspicious time of Pradosh on trayodashi. With the threat of demons, to seek the help, Gods reached Mount Kailasha. They were welcomed by Shiva's scared bull Nandi. On this day Lord Shiva accepted their request and assured them his help. Another story tells that after Samudra manthan the poison was taken by Lord Shiva. On this day of trayodashi Pradosh time Lord Shiva emerged from stupor. On the back of the bull Nandi He danced tandav.

Therefore people worship Nandi also on this day. Ruler of planet Moon was cursed and suffered with a miserable disease. After severe penance and prayers, on this day Lord Shiva liberated him from curse and disease and also blessed him.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2021: Puja vidhi

The meaning of Pradosh is related to evening, therefore puja is done during evening twilight, that is sandhyakaal.

Some devotees fast for 24 hours without sleeping and they do not eat anything. They break their fast in the evening after taking prasad.

Some people only worship and do not fast, they take an early bath in the morning of Pradosh, in the evening time of twilight they lit a deepak in front of idols and offer naivedya.

Devotees visit Shiva temples for Abhishek.

Idols of Lord Shiva. Maa parvati, Lord Ganesha, Kartikey and Nandi are made of clay. Abhishek is done by bathing Shivling with many things such as ghee, milk, honey, curd, sugar, bhang, gangajal, itra etc. while chanting 'om namah shivay.'

Chanting of Mahamrityunjay mantra, Shiv Chalisa and other mantras are recited.

It is a strong belief of devotees that on Pradosh day, Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva are delighted, by worshipping on this day they will generously bless them with contentment, health, wealth and good fortune.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal