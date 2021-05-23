Som Pradosh Vrat 2021: Devotees who worship Lord Shiva on this day and observe day-long fast are blessed with health, wealth, prosperous and peaceful life.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Som Pradosh Vrat 2021 is one of the important fasts among all the Pradosh vrat as it falls on Monday. As per Panchang, this auspicious fast will fall on Trayodashi tithi, that is, on May 24 of Vaishak Shukla. As per Hindu belief, Monday is considered the day of Lord Shiva, so when Pradosh vrat falls on this day, it increases the importance of the fast. Not just this, even the position of stars and planets on Monday will have special significance.

As the Som Pradosh Vrat is right around the corner, we have brought you some important details such as the significance of this vrat, rules to follow while fasting and many more. Check below:

Som Pradosh Vrat 2021 Date & Time

Date: May 24, Monday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 3:38 am on May 24

Shubh Tithi Ends: 12:11 am on May 25

Kaal Pradosh will start at 7:10 pm and conclude at 9:13 pm on May 24.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2021 Puja Vidhi

As per Hindu puranic, Pradosh vrat tithi falls after sunset, so devotees should perform the puja after sunset only.

- Before the puja take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Collect all the puja samgiri before you commence rituals

- Place a kalash or earthen pot fill with Gangajal and flowers

- It is auspicious to do abhishek on this day, so offer gangajal, milk, ghee, curd, honey to shivlinga

- Offer incense stick, bhelpatra and dhatura to shivlinga

- Recite pradosh vrat katha, chant Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra 108 time, shiva Chalisa. Conclude the puja by performing aarti.

Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

oṃ tryámbakaṃ yajāmahe sughandhíṃ puṣṭivardhánam

urvārukam iva bandhánān mṛtyor mukṣīya māmṛtāt

Som Pardosh Vrat 2021 Significance

According to Hindu belief, those who worship Lord Shiva on this day and observe day-long fast are blessed with health, wealth, prosperous and peaceful life. Also, those who are suffering from the ill effects of planetary moments get relief. Some female devotees observe fast for a suitable groom or a child.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2021 Fasting Rules



- Offer Arghya to Lord Sun

- Maintain celibacy while observing the vrat

- Do meditation and connect with your inner self

- Keep chanting Om Nama Shivaya

- You can consume fruits, milk, kuttu, sabudana, singhara, etc, while observing fast

- Avoid consumption of alcohol and tobacco

- Avoid the use of cuss words

- Avoid consumption of onion, garlic, rice, wheat and non-vegetarian food

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv