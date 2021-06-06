Som Pradosh Vrat 2021: The first Pradosh vrat of Jyeshta month is will be observed on Monday when devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati will observe a day-long fast and recite bhajans all night to seek their blessing.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Som Pradosh Vrat is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar when people worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek their blessings. This vrat is observed twice a month on the Trayodashi tithi of both Shukla and Krishna Paksha of the Hindu calendar. The first Pradosh vrat of Jyeshta month is will be observed on Monday when devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati will observe a day-long fast and recite bhajans all night to seek their blessing.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: June 7, 2021, Monday

Shubh Muhurat Begin: 8:48 am, June 7

Shubh Muhurat Ends: 11:24 am, June 8, Tuesday

Som Pradosh Vrat 2021: Significance

According to Hindu belief, those who observe fast on this day gets rids of past and present deeds. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower blessings on their devotees and which them worldly desire and prosperous life. Also, devotees who are suffering from the ill effects of the Moon get relief as this fast is associated with Lord Moon as well. Some female devotees also observe Pradosh vrat and worship Lord Shiva for a suitable groom or a child.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2021: Puja Vidhi

According to the Hindu puranic, Pradosh Vrat is observed in the evening, that is, sandhyakaal. Therefore devotees are advised to perform puja and worship Lord Shiva after sunset only.

- Before the puja, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Place an earthen pot or kalash filled with gangajal and a flower

- Offer gangajal, milk, curd, honey, ghee to shivlinga

- offer incense stick, dhatura and bhelptra to shivlinga

- Recite pradosh vrat katha, shiva Chalisa, chant maha mrityunjaya mantra 108 times and conclude the puja by performing aarti

Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

oṃ tryámbakaṃ yajāmahe sughandhíṃ puṣṭivardhánam

urvārukam iva bandhánān mṛtyor mukṣīya māmṛtāt

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv