Som Pradosh Vrat 2021: Know time, shubh muhurat, significance and puja vidhi to worship Lord Shiva
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Som Pradosh Vrat is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar when people worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek their blessings. This vrat is observed twice a month on the Trayodashi tithi of both Shukla and Krishna Paksha of the Hindu calendar. The first Pradosh vrat of Jyeshta month is will be observed on Monday when devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati will observe a day-long fast and recite bhajans all night to seek their blessing.
Som Pradosh Vrat 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat
Date: June 7, 2021, Monday
Shubh Muhurat Begin: 8:48 am, June 7
Shubh Muhurat Ends: 11:24 am, June 8, Tuesday
Som Pradosh Vrat 2021: Significance
According to Hindu belief, those who observe fast on this day gets rids of past and present deeds. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower blessings on their devotees and which them worldly desire and prosperous life. Also, devotees who are suffering from the ill effects of the Moon get relief as this fast is associated with Lord Moon as well. Some female devotees also observe Pradosh vrat and worship Lord Shiva for a suitable groom or a child.
Som Pradosh Vrat 2021: Puja Vidhi
According to the Hindu puranic, Pradosh Vrat is observed in the evening, that is, sandhyakaal. Therefore devotees are advised to perform puja and worship Lord Shiva after sunset only.
- Before the puja, take a bath and wear clean clothes
- Place an earthen pot or kalash filled with gangajal and a flower
- Offer gangajal, milk, curd, honey, ghee to shivlinga
- offer incense stick, dhatura and bhelptra to shivlinga
- Recite pradosh vrat katha, shiva Chalisa, chant maha mrityunjaya mantra 108 times and conclude the puja by performing aarti
Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra
oṃ tryámbakaṃ yajāmahe sughandhíṃ puṣṭivardhánam
urvārukam iva bandhánān mṛtyor mukṣīya māmṛtāt
