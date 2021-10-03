New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh is a bi-monthly celebration, observed on Trayodashi Tithi (thirteenth day) of both Shukla Paksh and Krishna Paksha of the Hindu lunar calendar. The coming Pradosh is falling on October 4th,2021. Also, this day will be known as Som Pradosh Vrat as its falling on Monday. This fast is closely connected with the blessings of Lord Shiva.

The fast observed on this day depends upon the sunset, therefore it varies from city to city. The auspicious three-hour period is a half an hour before and after the sunset. Here are the estimated timings

Som Pradosh 2021: Date and time

Trayodashi starts: October 3, 2021, at 10:29 pm

Trayodashi ends: October 4, 2021, at 09:05 pm

Pradosh Kaal: October 4, 2021, at 06:03 pm to 08:30 pm

Som Pradosh Vrat 2021: Significance

Pradosh vrat is highly auspicious and is observed to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Devotees believe that Lord Shiva will take away all the worries and they will lead a prosperous happy life. Hindu scripture Skanda Purana and Shiv Purana have glorified the significance of Pradosh Vrat.

As per puranic legend, Gods were threatened by demons, to seek help they reached Mount Kailasha. They were received by Shiva's sacred bull Nandi. On the auspicious time of Pradosh on Trayodashi, Devas got assurance from Lord Shiva for help. Another story tells that after Samudra manthan the poison was taken by Lord Shiva. On this day of trayodashi Pradosh time Lord Shiva emerged from stupor. On the back of the bull Nandi He danced tandav. Therefore people worship Nandi also on this day.

Ruler of planet Moon was cursed and suffered with a miserable disease. After severe penance and prayers, on this day Lord Shiva liberated him from curse and disease and also blessed him.

Som Pradosh 2021: Puja rituals

- Devotees take vow to observe this fast.

- They take bath and wear clean clothes.

- Pradosh vrat is performed with sacred rituals and traditions.

- The bull Nandi is worshipped.

- The idol of Shiva with his consort Parvati in a seated pose on sacred bull Nandi is carried in a procession in some temples.

- In some temples idols of Shiva Parvati with Ganesha, Kartikeya and Nandi are made of clay and worshipped.

- Abhishek with water,milk, curd, honey, sugar, chandan etc is done. Chanting of mantras is done throughout the abhishek.

- Bilva patra, Dhatura, flowers are offered.

- puja is performed during Pradosh Kaal.

- Aarti is performed and bhog is offered.

- Some devotees chant Maha Mrityunjay Jaap

Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

oṃ tryámbakaṃ yajāmahe

sughandhíṃ puṣṭivardhánam

urvārukam iva bandhánān

mṛtyor mukṣīya māmṛtāt

