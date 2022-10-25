Solar Eclipse 2022: 7 Tips To Protect Your Eyes While Watching Surya Grahan

The country is celebrating the five-day festivities of Diwali with great joy and fervor. Along with the celebration of Diwali, a breathtaking solar eclipse is to take place on October 25, 2022. This Surya Grahan will be visible over parts of Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean. Except for a few states in the northeastern region, most of India will be able to see solar eclipses. The eclipse will not be visible from India because it will be in progress after sunset. According to NASA, the eclipse will begin before sunset in the late afternoon.

During the solar eclipse, it is indeed important to take care of your eyes while witnessing the celestial event. Read below for some tips to protect your eyes while watching the solar eclipse.

Tips to protect your eyes while watching the solar eclipse.

1. As per health experts, exposure of eyes directly to the sun during an eclipse may have the potential to cause immediate and permanent blindness or burn in the retina, known as solar retinopathy.

2. The sun's rays during a solar eclipse can harm or even destroy the cells in the retina that conveys all you see to the brain.

3. According to NASA experts, looking directly at the sun is quite unsafe and dangerous for the eyes except during the period of a solar eclipse when the moon entirely blocks out the sun, which happens within the narrow path of totality.

4. The safest way to view the partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses.

5. Seeing the eclipsed sun unfiltered, may cause you to notice a blaze effect immediately after that.

6. Do not watch the eclipse with uncovered eyes for even a second.

7. Remember to wear protection in the eyes if you're planning to view the eclipse, even through a telescope.