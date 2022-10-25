Solar Eclipse 2022: 9 Things You Should Not Do During Sutak On Surya Grahan

A PARTIAL solar eclipse is going to take place in the world and will be visible in numerous parts of the globe. This is the second and last Surya Grahan of the year coinciding with Govardhan Puja on October 25, 2022. The partial solar eclipse will last for 01 hour and 45 minutes and will be the longest visible in Gujarat's Dwarka. The next solar eclipse that will be visible from India is expected to occur around August 2027.

However, some things should be kept in mind and not be done during the period of the solar eclipse. Sutak, the unsuspicious period before the solar eclipse started on the night of Diwali. Auspicious works are put on hold during the sutak period of the solar eclipse.

Sutak Duration

According to Drik Panchang, a sutak period is observed for four prahars and during a lunar-solar eclipse sutak is observed for three prahars before the solar eclipse. Sutak is observed around for 12 hours before the solar eclipse and 9 hours before the lunar-solar eclipse. The sutak period begins at 03:08 AM to 05:56 PM and sutak for kids, old and sick begins from 12:04 PM to 05:56 PM on the day of the solar eclipse.

Read below some things to abstain from during the Sutak period of the solar eclipse.

1. According to the beliefs, it is said that the idols of Gods should not be chosen during the sutak period.

2. Sleeping, eating, drinking or cutting is prohibited during the sutak period.

3. Applying oil to hair or body during the sutak, increases the bad effects of the solar eclipse.

4. Food should not be consumed during the time of eclipse and sutak period. If done so, many diseases can be caused to the person.

5. Before the sutak or solar eclipse begins, one should put Tulsi leaves in all food items like milk, water, pickles, vegetables and other food materials in the house.

6. Lying, excretion of stool and urine should be avoided.

7. One should not use any bad words for anyone during the time of solar eclipse or sutak.

8. Pregnant women should take special care of themselves at this time.

9. During the Sutak period of the solar eclipse, children, old people and pregnant women can take their prescribed medicines after consuming food when needed.