Solar Eclipse 2022: 7 Things Pregnant Women Should Keep In Mind During Surya Grahan

A PARTIAL solar eclipse will be witnessed in parts of the world on October 25, 2022. The eclipse will be visible in several parts of the world including Northeast Africa, Europe, West Asia and South Asia. On the other hand, India will witness the partial solar eclipse on the next day of the popular festival Diwali. This will be the second and the last partial solar eclipse of the year 2022.

During this solar eclipse the Sun, Moon and Earth will come in an almost linear configuration and from the Earth, the moon will be visible without any sunlight falling on it. During the period of Surya Grahan, there are some important things that pregnant women should keep in mind. It is believed that solar eclipses are bad for pregnant women and bear bad effects on the health of the unborn baby. Solar eclipses may provide negative effects on the child in the womb of a pregnant woman which may lead to premature birth or birth defects.

Important tips for pregnant women to keep in mind during this Surya Grahan 2022

1. Pregnant women are advised to stay indoors throughout the solar eclipse.

2. Avoid using any sharp objects during the eclipse.

3. Do not consume anything during Surya Grahan.

4. Keep the windows and doors of your house close or covered with curtains.

5. Avoid wearing any metallic items such as bangles, pins etc.

6. Try to meditate and chant mantras during the solar eclipse to calm your mind and body.

7. According to ancient beliefs, it is considered auspicious to take bath once the solar eclipse is over.