Solar Eclipse 2022: Should Lakshmi Puja Be Performed On Surya Grahan Day? Read

AS the 5-day festivities of Diwali is approaching, the world will also witness a solar eclipse which would be visible on October 25, 2022, and will be the second solar eclipse of 2022. Along with the festivities of Diwali approaching, confusion has arisen about whether to perform Lakshmi and Ganesh Pujan of Deepawali.

Solar eclipses are nature's most spectacular events. The partial solar eclipse occurs in the polar regions of the Earth when the center of the Moon's shadow misses the Earth. The solar eclipse will be visible from Europe, Western Siberia, Western Asia, South Asia and the northeast of Africa.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Date And Time

According to Drik Panchang, the partial solar eclipse will begin at 05:12 PM on October 25 and end with sunset at 05:56 PM. The estimated time for the solar eclipse is around 44 minutes and 12 seconds.

A particular time before Surya Grahan (solar eclipse) is considered inauspicious and is known as Sutak. According to Hindu beliefs, during Sutak extra precautions should be taken to avoid any harmful side effects. As per Drik Panchang, the sutak will begin from 03:08 AM to 05:56 PM on October 25, 2022.

Can Lakshmi Puja be performed amid the Solar eclipse

Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali will be observed on October 24 along with Govardhan Puja on October 25, 2022. According to numerous astrologists, there might be no effect of the solar eclipse on Diwali Lakshmi Pujan and Govardhan Puja. Eclipses are considered to be an auspicious time to visit temples or perform puja.

Solar eclipses are one of the greatest festivals of siddhis and the sages named it 'Siddhikal'. Amidst the eclipse, Lord Shri Ram received inauguration from Guru Vashishtha and Shri Krishna from Sandeepan Guru. As per Hindu scriptures, a solar eclipse that happens after sunset has no adverse effects.