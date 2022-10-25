Solar Eclipse 2022: 7 Myths And Common Beliefs About The Surya Grahan From Around The World

THE ICONIC celestial event of a partial solar eclipse is all set to occur on October 25 with visibility in numerous parts of the world including India. A solar eclipse is an event that takes place when the Moon, Sun and Earth form an almost linear configuration, making the moon visible without any sunlight.

This partial solar eclipse is taking place after 27 years on the following day of Diwali. It is the second and last solar eclipse of the year. Many myths are linked with solar eclipses such as it has negative effects on pregnant women, one should not eat anything during the solar eclipse and many more. Eclipses are surprising events of nature with associated myths and dangers to its people.

Read below some interesting stories and myths related to solar eclipses.

1. As per Hindu mythology, the Sun and the Moon from time to time, are seized and swallowed by a demon named Rahu and his detached body known as Ketu. This is why solar and lunar eclipses occur.

2. Other beliefs include that a lunar eclipse, as per ancient Aztecs, occurs as a result of the moon being cut. In parts of Mexico, beliefs say that if a pregnant woman sees an eclipse, it would result in her unborn child's face being cut off in a piece.

3. The ancient people were unaware of the scientific reasons for eclipses and generally believed that it was the punishment or wrath of Gods over them.

4. It used to be a scary event with the disappearance of the Sun's light. It was also believed that a dragon tris to swallow the soon which is why drums were played on solar eclipses to make the dragon run away and prevent solar eclipses.

5. In China, people believed that a dog tries to swallow the sun from heaven which resulted in eclipses.

6. In Benin, beliefs say that an eclipse occurred when there was a fight between the Sun and the Moon. To reconcile the Sun and the Moon, people used to solve their persistent issues with each other.

7. People of North- West coast America believed that the Sun and the Moon were lovers and during eclipses, they secretly love each other.