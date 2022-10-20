Solar Eclipse 2022: Know Do's And Don'ts To Keep In Mind During This Surya Grahan

SOLAR eclipse or Surya Grahan is a celestial event that is going to take place on October 25, the day after the auspicious festival of Diwali. This is the second solar eclipse of the year 2022 which would be visible partially across different parts of the world. They are spectacular events of nature.

As per Hindu beliefs and mythology, there are some do's and don'ts that one should follow during the solar eclipse. The solar eclipse will be visible in some parts of the world partially.

What is a Solar Eclipse

A solar eclipse is a nature's striking event which occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. This kind of alignment coincides with a new moon, denoting that moon is the closest to Earth's orbit.

As per Drik Panchang, the partial solar eclipse will take place on October 25 this year and this celestial event will be visible from 05:12 PM to 05:56 PM on October 25, 2022.

Do's and Don'ts of Solar Eclipse

Do's

1. As per the scriptures, once the solar eclipse is over, people should take bath and wear new clothes and clean the house.

2. As per beliefs, people should put basil or tulsi leaves in water and all food before the solar eclipse starts.

3. Pregnant women should stay indoors while the eclipse, as it may harm the baby in the womb, as per Hindu beliefs.

4. Sprinkling of Gangajal is considered auspicious once the eclipse gets over.

5. According to scriptures, chanting Lord Shiva's mantras during the Surya Grahan protects from the negative effects of the eclipse.

Don'ts

1. Do not look at the sun directly with uncovered eyes during the eclipse as it can lead to permanent damage to your eyes.

2. Cooking and consuming any kind of food during Surya Grahan is considered unauspicious.

3. Refrain from buying any new property or practising any auspicious work during the solar eclipse.

4. Sleeping is prohibited during the period of Surya Grahan.

5. Do not use any sharp objects during the eclipse.