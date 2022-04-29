New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Solar Eclipse will take place on April 30 in 2022. The Lunar Eclipse of the year will take place 15 days after the solar eclipse, that is, May 16. A Solar Eclipse is a celestial event which takes place when the Moon gets between Earth and the Sun, and the Moon casts a shadow over Earth. According to religious beliefs, pregnant women should take care of themselves during the Surya Grahan as it is believed that there can be side effects on the baby.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos and Don'ts for Pregnant Women During Solar Eclipse

Don'ts:

Pregnant women should not go out of their house during the Solar Eclipse as it is believed that it can affect the skin of the mother and her baby due to the harmful rays of the sun.

Pregnant women should avoid using sharp objects during a solar eclipse as it is believed that using knives, scissors, etc, can have a harmful effect on the baby.

It is advised to not look at the Sun during the solar eclipse as it contains harmful rays which can affect the eyes.

Dos:

Pregnant women are advised to stay indoors during a solar eclipse.

They should stay awake during a solar eclipse and recite prayers or chant mantras.

Once the eclipse is over, pregnant women should take a bath to avoid the side effects of the solar eclipse.

It is advised to cover the windows with thick curtains to avoid the rays inside the house.

In 2022, Solar Eclipse will be visible from southern South America, parts of Antarctica, and over the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans and it will be a partial eclipse. According to NASA, the solar eclipse of 2022 will take place on April 30th. Meanwhile, in India, the partial eclipse will begin on May 1, at 12:15 am IST and will last till 4:07 am on May 1.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav