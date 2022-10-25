Solar Eclipse 2022 In India: Time, When And Where To Watch Surya Grahan

THE PARTIAL solar eclipse going to occur on October 25, 2022, Tuesday is a lively celestial event and will be visible through numerous parts of the world. With the celebrations of the Diwali festival, Govardhan Puja was to be celebrated on the same day coinciding with Surya Grahan.

This partial eclipse or 'Surya Grahan' will be visible over several regions of Europe, the Middle East, Western Africa, the North Atlantic Ocean, the North Indian Ocean, and Northeast parts of Africa on October 25, 2022.

Several cities in India including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain and Mathura will witness the partial eclipse in the late evening.

How Does Solar Eclipse Occur

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon gets between the Earth and the Sun, and Moon casts a shadow over the Earth. It obscures the Earth's view of the Sun, totally or partially.

During the New moon, the Sun, Moon and Earth come in an almost linear configuration, where from the Earth, the moon will be visible without any sunlight falling on it.

Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: When to See

The partial Solar Eclipse that will occur on October 25, 2022, will last for 01 hour and 45 minutes in India and will be visible in the cities of New Delhi, Panaji, Surat, Silvasa, Mathura, Jaipur, Gandhinagar, Porbandar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Surat, Pune, Indore, Thane, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Agra, Chandigarh and Ujjain.

Other cities of Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Ooty, Varanasi, Patna, Nagpur, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram will be able to see the partial eclipse for less than an hour.

Areas of the Northeast including Andaman and Nicobar Island, Kohima, Itanagar, Dibrugarh, and Aizwak will not be able to see the eclipse at all.

Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: How To Watch

According to experts, it is suggested to never see an eclipse with uncovered eyes. You can use special eye protection to view the partial solar eclipse in your city. Directly watching the sun during an eclipse can cause permanent damage to the retina of the eyes.

NASA advises eye protection before looking at the sky during an eclipse. You can use the right filter such as black polymer, wielding glass of shade number 14 for viewing the solar eclipse.